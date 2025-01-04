Trump To Be Sentenced Over Hush Money Case January 10

Amid the preparation for the inauguration of the President-elect of the United States (US), Donald Trump, a US Court has ordered that Trump be sentenced on January 10 in his hush-money case in New York.
This is coming less than two weeks before the incoming President is set to be sworn in as the 47th President of America.
Saturday Telegraph gathered that the New York court presided over by Justice Juan Merchan signalled he would not sentence Trump to jail time, probation, or a fine, but instead give him an unconditional discharge, and wrote in his order that the president-elect could appear in person or virtually for the hearing.
However, Trump had attempted to use his presidential election victory to have the case against him dismissed.
The president-elect has posted on social media dismissing the judge’s order as an illegitimate political attack and calling the case nothing but a rigged charade.
Recall that, Trump was convicted in May of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a $130,000 (£105,000) payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
The charges related to attempts to cover up reimbursements to his ex-lawyer, Michael Cohen, who in the final days of the 2016 election campaign paid off the adult film star to remain silent about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump.
Trump has denied all wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty, arguing the case was an attempt to harm his 2024 presidential campaign.