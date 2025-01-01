Share

The incoming President of the United States (US), Donald Trump on Tuesday announced he will be attending the state funeral of former president Jimmy Carter, who died on Sunday, December 29 at the age of 100.

Trump made this disclosure while speaking during the New Year’s Eve celebrations at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

New Telegraph reports that the State funeral plans for Carter, a one-time peanut farmer who worked his way to the White House are scheduled to hold on Saturday, January 4, in his home state of Georgia

According to the report, the funeral arrangement will conclude on January 9 at the Washington National Cathedral, where Trump is expected to attend along with other dignitaries.

President Joe Biden, who will be in his final weeks in office, is expected to deliver the eulogy at the service.

After the service in Washington, Carter’s remains will be flown down to Georgia for a private funeral and burial.

