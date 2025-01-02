Trump To Attend Jimmy Carter’s State Funeral

Share

US President-elect Donald Trump said Tuesday he plans to attend the state funeral of former president Jimmy Carter, who died Sunday aged 100.

Trump shared his intentions with reporters during New Year’s Eve celebrations at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. “I’ll be there. We were invited,” Trump said.

When asked a follow-up question about whether he had spoken to any of Carter’s family members, the Republican demurred, responding:

“I’d rather not say.” Carter, a Democrat who served one term as US presi- dent from 1977 to 1981, voted by mail in the 2024 US presidential election, with family members saying he planned to vote for Trump’s opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris. President Joe Biden, who will be in his final weeks in office, is expected to deliver the eulogy at the service.

Share

Please follow and like us: