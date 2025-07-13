Trump To Attend FIFA Club World Cup Final

The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump will on Sunday attend the final of the newly expanded FIFA Club World Cup.

His appearance at the MetLife stadium in New Jersey, where Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) face Chelsea, is very much a trial run for the World Cup final, which will take place in the same stadium next year.

Trump has made it clear he sees both tournaments, as well as the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, as showpieces for what he calls the “Golden Age of America” during his second term.

The billionaire Republican’s close friendship with FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, a frequent visitor to the White House, is also a factor in his appearance.

Trump has kept the Club World Cup trophy next to his desk in the Oval Office since Infantino dropped by in March.

But Trump’s embrace of football, or soccer as he would say, is also personal.