Trump To Announce Raft Of New Trade Tariffs

President Donald Trump has said he will announce a 25 per cent import tax on all steel and aluminium entering the US, a move that will have the biggest impact in Canada.

Trump also said that there would be an announcement later in the week about reciprocal tariffs on all countries that tax imports from the US, but he did not specify which nations would be targeted, or if there would be any exemptions.

“If they charge us, we charge them,” Trump said. He told reporters of his plans while traveling from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida to the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Sunday, reports the BBC.

Canada and Mexico are two of the US’s biggest steel trading partners, and Canada is the biggest supplier of aluminium metal into the US. During his first term, Trump put tariffs of 25% on steel imports and 10% on aluminium imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union.

And President Trump has said Palestinians in Gaza would not have a right to return under his plan for US “ownership” of the war-torn territory, contradicting other officials in his administration who have sought to argue Trump was only calling for the temporary relocation of its population.

Under the plans, Palestinians “wouldn’t” have the right to return to the land, he told Fox News.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio yesterday met Egypt’s foreign minister in Washington DC – Egypt is one of several countries to reject Trump’s Gaza plan.

