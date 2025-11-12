Trump/Tinubu Tete-A-Tete

International politics throws up challenges which demand more than a kitchen cabinet response. Diplomacy goes beyond mob strategy by locals who know nothing beyond their immediate environment and ever salivating expectations.

Presidents Donald Trump and Bola Tinubu must sit down to discuss this Country of Particular Concern (CPC) tag hanging around Nigeria’s neck. The situation has gone beyond flexing muscles by those who ordinarily should not be seen anywhere near the two leaders. Nigeria and the United States have come a long way.

There is so much holding both countries together that caution must be the key word in arriving at an amicable resolution of this impending face off that may change the course of events in Sub Saharan Africa. Trump believes that there is genocide in Nigeria and Christians have suffered more than any other faith. It is not about Christians killing themselves or Muslims targeting Christians.

The truth is that terrorists groups, using Islam as cover, are beheading, raping and burning Christians in the Northern parts of the country. There are millions of Muslims who do not support the terrorists and some of them have also been targeted. The intriguing part of this mayhem is that it began during the presidency of Umaru Yar’Adua, a moderate Muslim, who did not live long enough to stem it in the bud. But he did try.

Dr Goodluck Jonathan offered radical Islamic groups the opportunity to infiltrate Nigeria when he chose to usurp the turn of the North in an unwritten political arrangement that rotated the position of president between the North and the South. If Jonathan had left as a gentleman in 2015, perhaps Nigeria would not have been in this mess. That failure to exit the scene in 2015 emboldened the opposition. A massive movement from different ambitious and dormant political parties birthed the All Progressive’s Congress (APC), with Muhammadu Buhari as the preferred candidate.

The coming of the Daura man changed the dynamics. Buhari allegedly opened the nation’s borders to different groups and interests, from all over Africa. Those who trickled in to watch Jonathan’s 2015 moves were joined by thousands more who flowed with the open door policy. Ever since the post-Jonathan years, peace has eluded Nigeria.

Nigeria and the United States have come a long way. There is so much holding both countries together that caution must be the key word in arriving at an amicable resolution…

Under Jonathan, St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, Madalla, near Suleja, was bombed on Christmas Day, December 25, 2011, leaving about 50 worshippers dead.

One of the masterminds of the attack, Kabiru Sokoto, was arrested much later in the comfort of a North – East governor’s Lodge in Abuja. In 2012, a girl’s secondary school in Chibok, Borno State was invaded and Christian girls abducted. The governor at that time, Kashim Shettima, a Muslim, is at the moment the Vice President of Nigeria.

The attacks heightened in the Buhari years. Another kidnap took place in Dapchi. All Muslim school girls were released. Leah Sharibu, a Christian, is still in the custody of the terrorists simply because she refused to renounce her religion.

Some accounts say the lady has become a baby factory in captivity. In June 2020, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo State, was raided. More than 50 worshippers lost their lives to the marauding Islamic group.

Two years later, Deborah Samuel, a student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, was burnt alive in Sokoto, headquarters of the Sultanate. She was accused of blasphemy. The Tinubu regime has also had its stain. The killings have continued and Christians’ villages remain vulnerable. In June 2025, Yelwata, a quiet community in Benue State, flowed with blood.

Women and children were not spared in the violence. Many of them were either slaughtered or locked up in their homes and burnt to ashes. According to the August Report of the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law, 125,000 Christians have been killed since 2009, with 19,000 churches destroyed and over 1,200 communities sacked. In the first half of 2025, 7,087 persons were slaughtered and 7,800 abducted including 600 Clerics, all Christians.

Unfortunately, in all these, the Federal Government of Nigeria did nothing. The blame game was adopted as an official policy. Buhari’s aides said it was a fall out of the Libyan Civil War. Today, the new twist is Climate Change which, they say, has created tension among farmers, herders and traders. America did not sit back. Affected communities, unable to be protected by the Nigerian government, took their case to the world. Trump listened, when others kept quiet.

The same Trump intervened in the Middle East, brokered peace in the Congo and also tried to bring Russia and Ukraine together. Tinubu must sit down with the American president and talk things over. He should be disturbed that in over two years of his regime, there are no Nigerian Ambassadors anywhere. This is not time for demonstrations in Lagos or social media outbursts from politicians in Abuja.

There are about 22 deadly Islamic terrorist groups camped permanently in Nigeria. Boko Haram and ISWAP are known. Herders and Bandits have joined forces with Lakurawa to torment Christians all over Nigeria. The Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria should listen to Trump; he could need support in a sincere fight against insecurity.