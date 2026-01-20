Trump Ties Greenland Demands To Nobel Prize In Message To Norway Leader

President Donald Trump has said he no longer feels obliged to think only of peace after he did not receive the Nobel Peace Prize, as he again repeated his demand for control of Greenland.

In a message to Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Trump blamed the country for not giving him the prize.

In his reply to Trump, Støre explained that an independent committee, not the government of Norway, awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in October to Venezuela’s opposition leader María Corina Machado.

CBS News, the BBC’s US partner, confirmed the message and its contents.

“Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper’ for the US”, Trump said in the message obtained by US media.