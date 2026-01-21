Trump Threatens To Wipe Off Iran Over Assassination Threat

President Donald Trump of the United States (US) has reiterated his earlier threat that Iran would be “Wiped off the face of this earth” if it ever succeeded in assassinating him.

President Trump made this threat amid the escalating rhetoric between Washington and Tehran.

“I have very firm instructions. Anything happens, they’re going to wipe them off the face of this earth,” Trump said in a News Nation interview aired on Tuesday, January 20, while responding to questions about alleged threats to his life.

Trump’s comment followed the threat earlier issued by the Iranian General Abolfazl Shekarchi, saying Trump was aware Tehran would respond forcefully if its leadership were attacked.

“Trump knows that if a hand of aggression is extended toward our leader, we will not only sever that hand, and this is not a mere slogan,” Shekarchi said.

He added, “But we will set their world on fire and leave them no safe haven in the region.”

Trump has issued similar warnings in the past, about a year ago, shortly after returning to the White House, he told reporters that if Iran carried out such an act, “if they do it, they get obliterated.”

The renewed exchange comes as Iran continues to grapple with the aftermath of some of the largest anti-government protests since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The demonstrations were sparked by economic hardship and political grievances.

Human rights organisations are still working to determine the true scale of casualties from the crackdown. The Human Rights Activists News Agency has reported more than 4,000 confirmed deaths.

The Norway-based Iran Human Rights organisation said verification efforts remain difficult due to communication restrictions, but noted on Monday that available evidence “indicates that the number of protesters killed may exceed even the highest media estimates”, which puts the figure as high as 20,000.

Members of Iran’s global diaspora, including exiled Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi, have since called for international action against the ruling establishment in Tehran.

Ebadi urged “highly targeted actions” against Iran’s supreme leader and commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Mass protests began in December after Iran’s currency plunged to a record low under the leadership of the country’s 86-year-old supreme leader, who has resisted democratic reforms for decades.