Trump Threatens Severe Sanctions Against ‘Wrongful’ Detention Of U.S Nationals Abroad

United States of America’s President, Donald Trump, has signed an executive order to protect U.S. nationals from what he termed “wrongful detention” abroad.

The U.S. Department of State, in a statement issued on Friday, threatened severe consequences for those who “wrongfully” detain Americans abroad.

“Today, President Trump signed an Executive Order that takes unprecedented action to impose new consequences on those who wrongfully detain Americans abroad,” the statement read.

“Through this Executive Order, actors designated as State Sponsors of Wrongful Detention may face severe penalties,” the statement added.

The penalties include economic sanctions, visa restrictions, foreign assistance restrictions and travel restrictions for U.S. passport holders, according to the statement.

“Like the State Sponsor of Terrorism determination, no nation should want to end up on this list.

“The bottom line: Anyone who uses an American as a bargaining chip will pay the price.”

“This administration is not only putting America first but also putting Americans first,” the statement said