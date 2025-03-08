Trump Threatens New Sanctions On Russia After Ukraine Strike

Share

The 47th United States (US) President, Donald Trump, on Friday threatened new sanctions and tariffs on Russia over its barrages on Ukraine, after suspending US aid to Kyiv in a bid to encourage diplomacy.

President Trump’s threat to Moscow came hours after Russia launched a massive drone and missile attack on Ukrainian energy facilities on Friday, March 7.

“Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely pounding Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large-scale Banking Sanctions and Tariffs on Russia until a cease-fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED.

“To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late,” Trump said.

Kevin Hassett, The Director of the President’s National Economic Council, added that Trump is adamant about getting everybody to the table, and he could do that with carrots and sticks.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is due to meet US officials in Saudi Arabia next week for a fresh round of talks.

Zelenskyy renewed calls for a mutual halt to aerial attacks on critical infrastructure following the latest Russian barrage.

The Ukrainian leader said the first steps to establishing real peace should be stopping both Russian and Ukrainian aerial and naval attacks.

