Trump Threatens More Airstrikes In Nigeria Over Alleged ‘Christian Killing’

Days after the airstrikes in Sokoto State, a North eastern part of Nigeria, President of the United States (US), Donald Trump has threatened a fresh airstrikes if what he termed as “Attacks on Christians” continue.

Accoridng to President Trump, there could be more strikes by the U.S. in Nigeria if Christians are killed, even as the Federal Government has previously denied that Christians are subjected to systematic persecution.

Trump made this threat on an interview with the New York Times, when asked about Washington’s Christmas Day military strike in Nigeria.

Recall that the U.S. military had said at the time it carried out a strike against Islamic State militants in northwest Nigeria at the request of Nigeria’s government.

Nigeria said then that the strike was a “joint operation” targeting “terrorists,” and had “nothing to do with a particular religion.”

“I’d love to make it a one-time strike… But if they continue to kill Christians, it will be a many-time strike,” Trump said.

When asked about his own Africa Adviser, having said that Islamic State and Boko Haram militants were killing more Muslims than Christians, Trump responded: “I think that Muslims are being killed also in Nigeria. But it’s mostly Christians.”

Trump, in late October, began warning that Christianity faces an “Existential threat” in Nigeria and threatened to militarily intervene over what he said was its failure to stop violence targeting Christian communities.

While Nigeria has had persistent security problems, including violence and kidnappings by Islamist insurgents in the north, the Federal Government has strongly denied that Christians are subjected to systematic persecution.

FG noted that militants have killed many Muslims as well as Christians.