Trump Threatens 200% Tariffs On Alcohol From EU

Share

The President of the United States (US), Donald Trump has once again threatened to impose 200 per cent tariffs on wine, champagne, and other alcoholic products from European Union (EU) countries, in retaliation against the bloc’s planned levies on US-produced whiskey.

New Telegraph recalls that President Trump launched trade wars against competitors and partners alike since taking office on Monday, January 20, wielding tariffs as a tool to pressure countries on commerce and other policy issues.

However, Trump’s latest salvo was in response to Wednesday’s unveiling by the European Union of tariffs on $28 billion in US goods in stages from April, measures that in turn retaliated against Trump’s earlier levies against steel and aluminum imports.

READ ALSO

Taking to his Truth Social platform, Trump said, “If this Tariff is not removed immediately, the U.S. will shortly place a 200% Tariff on all WINES, CHAMPAGNES, & ALCOHOLIC PRODUCTS COMING OUT OF FRANCE AND OTHER E.U. REPRESENTED COUNTRIES.”

Trump also renewed his harsh criticism of the bloc, singling out a 50 percent levy on US whiskey as nasty.

He termed the EU one of the most hostile and abusive taxing and tariffing authorities in the World and said it was formed for the sole purpose of taking advantage of the United States.

Meanwhile, France swiftly responded that it would fight back against any tariffs on wine and alcohol.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

