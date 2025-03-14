Trump Threatens 200% Tariff On Alcohol From EU Countries

Share

President Donald Trump has threatened a 200 per cent tariff on alcohol from EU countries, unless a “nasty 50% tariff on whisky” is stopped.

Some European producers warn the alcohol tariff would be “devastating”, and a US distilleries trade group says “we want toasts, not tariffs”.

It’s the latest escalation of a global trade war, which ramped up with 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminium entering the US. The EU responded to the steel and aluminium tariffs by saying it would raise its levies on up to €26bn ($28bn; £22bn) worth of US goods, including boats, bourbon and motorbikes, from April 1, reports the BBC.

Tariffs are a central part of Trump’s overall economic vision – he hopes they will boost US manufacturing and protect jobs, but critics say in the immediate term they will raise prices for US consumers.

Tariffs are taxes charged on goods imported from other countries. The companies that bring goods into the country pay the tax to the government.

