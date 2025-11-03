Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has appealed for renewed diplomatic engagement between Nigeria and the United States of America over the recent security situation in the country.

In a statement issued over the recent threat of security and diplomatic actions against Nigeria by President Donald Trump, Governor Adeleke threw his weight behind diplomatic solutions within the context of decades of productive and rewarding Nigeria-American diplomatic partnership.

“I appeal to the Presidency of the United States of America to support Nigeria in fully implementing the recently developed national security strategy. The new strategy is comprehensive and capable of taking on the monster of banditry and terrorist killings in many parts of the country.

The governor who commiserated with families of victims across the northern region said the American intervention is a wake-up call to rigorously implement new security measures and forceful counter- terrorism actions in partnership with diplomatic allies, adding that “we need help from the United States and others to solve the terrorism challenge.

“Nigeria suffers from unfortunate killings across Northern Nigeria, which has claimed the lives of many innocent citizens. We believe a high-powered engagement at the presidential level will particularly open up to the American government the ongoing security operations, successes and challenges Nigeria is facing in the fight against terrorism.

“We need our international partners to expand their support for the Nigerian security agencies and their political leadership to face national security challenges. Peaceful interface between Abuja and Washington holds the key rather than military intervention by the American government”, the Governor was quoted as saying.

Governor Adeleke, who drums up support of the political class for the Nigerian government over the ongoing face-off, further lauded the Presidency for its diplomatic moves to douse the tension and address the genuine concerns of Western partners, especially the United States of America.

“This is the time to unite as a nation to support the national leadership to frontally address internal and external threats for the protection of the citizenry. This is the time to back the President to enforce the letter and spirit of the Constitution in all facets of national life.

“We need peace, not war, to deepen our democracy and protect our citizens”, the governor said in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed.