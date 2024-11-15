Trump: The Man Who Disrupted America

Share

Donald J. Trump is unarguably the man who disrupted and humbled America, God’s own country. God’s own country because it was said that all the 55 men who wrote the American Constitution were either Christians or had a background in Christianity; a faith which nearly a majority are now at liberty to forsake.

Donald Trump, who was the 45th President of the United States of America (2116-2020), made one of the greatest come-backs at the November 5th election to become the 47th, as he shockingly confounded a multitude of naysayers. Grover Cleveland, like Donald Trump, staged a come-back in 1893, eight years after his first term began in 1885.

But here is the difference: Donald Trump’s second term will begin in 2025, four years after his first oath of office in 2017. What Cleveland and Trump have in common ends with serving two non-consecutive terms as Presidents of the United States of America and not in accepting defeat when they lost.

Donald Trump, a Republican, who lost to President Joe Biden in 2020, rejected the outcome of the vote and refused to attend Biden’s inauguration in 2021 while Grover Cleveland, a democrat, held the umbrella at a rainy inauguration, as his opponent, President Benjamin Harrison took the oath of office in 1889.

The outcome of this election, which produced Donald John Trump as President-elect for the second time, may have been a shocking event in some quarters but cannot be described as a dramatic event as Trump kept asking Americans during his election campaigns: “Are you better than you were, four years ago?”.

Of course they were not, and a thunderous ‘no’ was the answer, each time the question was asked. President Biden’s Vice President, Kamala Harris a Democrat, who was Trump’s opponent, rather tragically and markedly placed too much focus and emphasis on abortion rights instead of focusing on how to bring down the high cost of living, thereby paying dearly with losing a bright chance of becoming the first female black President of the United States of America.

Much as trade and tariff wars with China and Russia were important to the American economy; and border war with illegal immigrants was important to Trump as a candidate, American voters, especially those of the swing states, no doubt, must have borrowed the Nigerian popular saying that “stomach infrastructure is more important than promises of a better tomorrow”, when they voted against the high prices of gas and groceries.

The former President went into the election with a solid support base of nearly about 40% of registered voters, ready to cast their ballots for him, come rain, come shine.

These groups included but were not limited to: MAGA, Evangelicals, Proud Boys and America’s gun dealers and private users. The Make America Great Again Movement (MAGA) is no doubt more than excited by its leader’s comeback as America’s 47th President.

The one-time 45th President Trump is certainly going to be faced with the task of balancing MAGA interests with the dictates of American democracy. So also with the evangelicals who oppose same-sex marriage and LGBTQ rights. Fortunately for them, Trump has promised to revoke the law recognising more than two genders – male and female.

When George Washington ceased being the Commander-inChief in 1778, he wrote to remind all the 13 state governors of America at that time to keep their Christian faith, without which: “We can never be a happy nation”. The evangelical supporters of Trump in this election are bound to ask for a quid pro quo reward for their massive backing.

The Proud Boys, a segment of MAGA, sometimes referred to as “Trump’s Army” are also, most likely to ask for a part of the spoils after a victorious ‘war’. There is, also, absolute need for President Trump, this second-time around to ensure that there is proper background check to determine who is barred from buying guns when he assumes office.

According to Law, any person, “who is a fugitive from justice” is prohibited from purchasing or possessing a gun under federal law. This provision of the American law might test the limits of Trump’s relationship with the gun dealers whose major interest

But what remains to be seen is how he defends democracy, the American dream and America’s position as the leader of the free world…

is profit. Donald Trump had multiple court cases and even convictions before his election victory on November 5. Among the many cases is the cover-up of a hush money payment made to a lady, Stormy Daniels, who alleged that the now President-elect, had an affair with her and paid her off by falsifying his business records. Trump had long been convicted in this case and was awaiting sentencing in New York on November 26, 2024.

Having become a president-elect Trump is poised to become the first convicted felon to be sworn in as President of the United States of America in its now 248-year history.

Constitutional experts in the United States say Trump can still be sworn in as President despite being a convicted man and thereafter, pardon himself and drop all other charges against him, under Presidential immunity powers.

The former President’s large crowd sizes at his election rallies, turned out to be truly indicative of what was to come, afterall. Donald Trump’s zestful campaigns and quest for a return to power were heralded by energetic and enthusiastic fans and followers who give him warmth and hope.

The grand events were signed off with a phenomenally over-populated crowd of Trumpists at the Madison Square Garden in New York. The crowd sizes must have made Trump’s opponent, Kamala Harris and her democratic campaign jittery, despite their outward show of confidence.

The Vice President and her team were blamed for poor messaging, in terms of President Biden’s economic achievements the democratic campaign was unable to communicate well to the voters, despite the American economy being rock solid.

That was certainly not the only reason why Harris lost the golden opportunity. Ex-Speaker Nancy Pelosi also thought that President Biden should have passed the baton to contest much earlier to Harris.

President-elect Donald John Trump escaped two near-miss assassination attempts, suffered rejection by fellow prominent members of the Republican Party and even some world leaders; yet he prevailed against all odds to claim unexpected victory. He disrupted the order of proceedings and resisted the naysayers in America.

While many try to make sense out of how this election was won and lost, Donald Trump remains President-elect. But what remains to be seen is how he defends democracy, the American dream and America’s position as the leader of the free world, when he takes office for the second time on January 20, 2025.

Share

Please follow and like us: