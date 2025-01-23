Trump Sends Strong Message To World Leaders

Share

The newly inaugurated President of the United States, Donald Trump on Thursday told the business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland to manufacture in the US or face tariffs.

New Telegraph reports that after President Trump’s inauguration on Monday, he said Washington could impose steep tariffs on major trading partners Canada, Mexico and China as soon as February 1.

He has also signed a flurry of executive orders, pulling the United States out of the Paris Climate Accords and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Recall that this is the first major speech of the newly sworn-in 47th President of US to global leaders since returning to the White House,

He said, “Come make your product in America and we will give you among the lowest taxes of any nation on earth.

“But if you don’t make your product in America, which is your prerogative, then very simply you will have to pay a tariff.

“If the price came down, the Russia-Ukraine war would end immediately. Right now, the price is high enough that that war will continue.”

“I’m also going to ask Saudi Arabia and OPEC to bring down the cost of oil,” referring to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Trump said he expected to have a “a very good relationship” with China, but stressed that “all we want is fairness.”

