Trump: Tariffs On Goods From Mexico, Canada Will Start March 4

President Donald Trump said he planned to hit goods from China with a new 10% tariff, the latest salvo in the US president’s steadily escalating trade fights.

Imports from China already face taxes at the border of at least 10%, after a Trump tariff order that went into effect earlier this month.

Trump also said yesterday he intended to move forward with a threatened 25% tax on imports from Canada and Mexico, which are set to come into effect on March 4.

His comments came as officials from Mexico and Canada were in Washington for discussions aimed at heading off that plan.

Trump had announced the plans for 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada for February 4 unless the two nations increased border security.

He paused the measures for a month at the last minute after the two countries agreed to increase border funding and talk more about how to combat drug trafficking.

