Trump Tariff War Ramps Up As Canada Retaliates

Canada has announced retaliatory tariffs on more than $20billion (C$29.8bn) worth of US goods after Donald Trump’s 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminium came into effect.

The tariffs include steel products worth C$12.6bn, as well as sports equipment, computers and cast iron goods. Secretary of State Marco Rubio says tariffs are not there to “punish” other countries, but steel and aluminium are “national security concerns” for the US.

It comes as the European Union says it will impose counter-measures on €26bn ($28.3bn) worth of US goods in a “strong but proportionate” response, reports the BBC.

China says it will take “all necessary measures” to safeguard its rights and interests, while Canada’s high commissioner to the UK criticises the “lawless trade world of Donald Trump”.

