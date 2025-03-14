Share

On Thursday, the 47th United States (US) President, Donald Trump took his bid to end birthright citizenship in the US to the Supreme Court.

New Telegraph recalls that President Trump after his swearing in on January 20 signed executive order seeking to end birthright citizenship in America.

However, the executive order was blocked by the Federal District Courts in Maryland, Massachusetts and Washington State.

Birthright citizenship is enshrined in the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, which decrees that anyone born on American soil is a citizen, and Trump’s order seeks to end it for children whose parents are in the country illegally.

In an emergency application with the Supreme Court, the Justice Department sought to narrow the scope of the nationwide lower court injunctions to the individual plaintiffs in the three cases.

The department’s acting solicitor general Sarah Harris described it as a modest request and she notably did not seek a ruling from the Supreme Court at this time as to whether eliminating birthright citizenship is constitutional or not.

“Those universal injunctions prohibit a Day 1 Executive Order from being enforced anywhere in the country.

“While the parties litigate weighty merits questions, the Court should ‘restrict the scope’ of multiple preliminary injunctions that ‘purport to cover every person in the country,’ limiting those injunctions to parties actually within the courts’ power.”

Meanwhile, Trump has been facing legal pushback in courts across the country as he attempts to stem illegal immigration, slash the government budget and reduce the federal workforce.

