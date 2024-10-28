New Telegraph

October 28, 2024
October 28, 2024
Trump Takes Election Pitch To Storied New York Arena

Donald Trump rallied supporters yesterday at an iconic New York arena while Kamala Harris went to a neighborhood in Philadelphia just over a week before America votes in an extraordinarily close White House race.

Trump’s gathering at the nearly 20,000-seat Madison Square Garden drew a blitz of coverage in the Republican’s home metropolis, which is still very much a Democratic stronghold.

Both candidates are making closing pitches to voters in one of America’s most divisive and suspense-filled electoral fights, with polls suggesting a dead heat ahead of the November 5 vote, reports AFP

