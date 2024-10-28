Trump Takes Election Pitch To Storied New York Arena

Share

Donald Trump rallied supporters yesterday at an iconic New York arena while Kamala Harris went to a neighborhood in Philadelphia just over a week before America votes in an extraordinarily close White House race.

Trump’s gathering at the nearly 20,000-seat Madison Square Garden drew a blitz of coverage in the Republican’s home metropolis, which is still very much a Democratic stronghold.

Both candidates are making closing pitches to voters in one of America’s most divisive and suspense-filled electoral fights, with polls suggesting a dead heat ahead of the November 5 vote, reports AFP

