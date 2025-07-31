Trump Takes Aim At US Fed As Import Drop Lifts Economy

A sharp drop in imports triggered by President Donald Trump’s tariff policy helped boost US economic growth between April and June, according to latest figures.

The world’s largest economy expanded at an annual pace of 3 per cent after shrinking in the first three months of the year, the Commerce Department said.

The bigger-than-expected rebound reflected swings in trade after businesses rushed to get goods into the US ahead of Trump’s taxes and is not necessarily an indication of the health of the wider economy.

Nevertheless, the US president used the data to take aim at Jerome Powell, chair of America’s central bank, ahead of a decision on interest rates later yesterday. And in a related development, Trump said yesterday that imports from India will face 25 per cent tariffs, while also announcing an unspecified “penalty” over New Delhi’s purchases of Russian weapons and energy.

The measures will kick in on tomorrow, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, adding to a bevy of other tariff hikes set to take effect the same day.

In a separate post, Trump said the August 1 deadline “stands strong, and will not be extended.” Trump has issued multiple delays to his so-called “reciprocal” tariffs since first announcing them in early April, while instituting an interim 10 per cent baseline.

The 25 per cent tariff on India would be marginally lower than the rate announced in April, but is higher than those of other Asian countries that have struck preliminary trade agreements with Washington.

India, the world’s most populous country, was one of the first few major economies to engage the Trump administration in broader trade talks.