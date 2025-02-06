Trump Swears In Pam Bondi As U.S. Attorney General

Share

The 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump on Wednesday sworn in Pam Bondi as America’s Attorney General.

New Telegraph recalls that Bondi’s nomination prior to Trump’s inauguration on January 20 had earned praise from both Republicans and some Democrats for her composure and her ability to navigate around political lines.

Over 110 former senior Justice Department officials, including former attorneys general and dozens of Democratic and Republican state attorneys general, praised her experience and work across party and state lines.

And during her confirmation, the former Florida prosecutor and state attorney general vowed to head up a Justice Department free from political influence or weaponisation.

Bondi’s inauguration as US Attorney General was made public in a brief statement issued on the White House’s official X page.

Speaking after her inauguration, Bondi vowed to fight crime in the US.

According to Bondi, she would make America safe.

A post from the White House X page reads: “Pam Bondi Sworn In as Attorney General!

“I will fight violent crime throughout this country and throughout this world and MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN.” – AG @PamBondi”

