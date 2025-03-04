PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 18: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks before signing an executive order on expanding access to IVF at his Mar-a-Lago resort on February 18, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. Later today Fox News will air a joint interview between President Trump and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
The United States (US) President, Donald Trump, on Monday, announced the suspension of military aid to Ukraine, escalating pressure on Kyiv to agree to peace negotiations with Russia.
New Telegraph reports that the move comes just days after a stunning public clash between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Trump, who is seeking a rapid end to the war.
Trump also warned he would not put up much longer with Zelensky’s defiance and said Ukraine’s leader should be more appreciative of US support.
Speaking at the White House, Trump said Zelenskyy wouldn’t be around very long without a ceasefire deal with Moscow.
The pause has gone into effect immediately and impacts hundreds of millions of dollars of weaponry in the process of being sent to Ukraine.
However, Zelenskyy had also stated that he was seeking for the war to end as soon as possible. He insisted tough security guarantees were the only way to end the war.
The comment came after Zelensky accused Russia, which invaded Ukraine in 2014 and greatly expanded the conflict in 2022, of not being serious about peace.
But Trump’s stance has upended US support for Ukraine and Washington’s allies more broadly and stoked concern about Washington pivoting to Russia.
Meanwhile, Congressional Democrats immediately condemned the pause as dangerous and illegal.
“My Republican colleagues who have called Putin a war criminal and promised their continued support to Ukraine must join me in demanding President Trump immediately lift this disastrous and unlawful freeze,” said Gregory Meeks, top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.