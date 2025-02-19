Share

On Wednesday, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), instituted a legal action against President Donald Trump’s administration for putting a stop to the funding of refugee resettlement program.

In the suit sighted by New Telegraph, the USCCB sought to block President Trump from halting funding for various government programs and agencies.

The suit relates to the Refugee Act of 1980, under which the USCCB worked in tandem with the US Government to resettle over 930,000 refugees.

READ ALSO:

The lawsuit said: “For decades, the US government has chosen to admit refugees and outsourced its statutory responsibility to provide those refugees with resettlement assistance to non-profit organizations like USCCB.

“But now, after refugees have arrived and been placed in USCCB’s care, the government is attempting to pull the rug out from under USCCB’s programs by halting funding.”

The State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration had suspended the programe immediately Trump assumed office as the US president.

But the USCCB contended that the suspension letter made it clear that the department would reimburse the body for its work up to January 24.

Share

Please follow and like us: