Trump Speaks On Meeting With Putin Soon

The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, has said very soon he will meet with the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, for highly productive talks in a bid to end the war in Ukraine.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday at the White House, Trump said, “There’s a good chance that there will be a meeting very soon.”

He, however, gave no indication where the meeting with Putin might take place.

New Telegraph reports that it would be the first US-Russia leadership summit since former President Joe Biden met with his counterpart in Geneva in June 2021.

According to the New York Times and CNN, citing people familiar with the plan, Trump plans to sit down with Putin as early as next week, and then wants a three-way meeting with the Russian leader and Ukrainian President Zelensky.

“It seems that Russia is now more inclined to agree to a ceasefire; the pressure on them is working. But the main thing is that they do not deceive us or the United States in the details,” Zelensky said on Wednesday evening.

Trump’s phone call with Zelensky came after US envoy Steve Witkoff met Russian leadership in Moscow earlier in the day for talks described by the Kremlin as “productive” — with Trump’s deadline looming to impose fresh sanctions over Russia’s war in Ukraine.