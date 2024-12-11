Ending Russia-Ukraine War My Top Priority - Trump

Share

Donald Trump, the President-elect of the United States (US) has said resolving the Ukraine crisis will be his top priority when he takes office next month 20 January 2025.

Speaking in an interview with the French magazine, Paris Match released on Wednesday, Trump described the conflict between Ukraine and Russia as a critical issue, pointing to the heavy casualties on both sides.

He emphasised the urgency of finding a solution to the war, which has resulted in the loss of hundreds of thousands of soldiers, adding that the Middle East remains a significant concern.

Replying to a question about his top priority on the international stage. He stated,

‘I think we have to solve the Ukraine problem with Russia, those are the two situations that we have to solve and we have to solve them quickly. A lot of people are dying.

“Both those countries are losing numbers that nobody can believe. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are being killed. And the Middle East is of course a big priority.

“But I think that the Middle East is a less difficult situation than Ukraine with Russia,” Trump said.

