Trump Sparks Health Fears Over Droopy Face

President Donald Trump’s appearance prompted fresh health fears on social media during his latest appearance. The US leader stepped out alongside his wife Melania Trump to mark the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack in Washington DC yesterday.

But the sight of Trump at the Pentagon renewed health fears among some social media users who were quick to notice that, on camera, Trump’s mouth appeared to droop to one side, reports express. co.uk.

X-user Lunetta Porchetta posted an image of the president in which they claimed: “He looks like he has had a TIA/minor stroke. This isn’t a one off expression, he’s been like this for 30 mins”.

Another X-user, tweeting from an account with the name Adam Cochran, commented in August: “I believe there is growing evidence that the White House is covering up the fact that Donald Trump has been dealing with TIA strokes. “AND that he likely had a more significant ischemic stroke this week.”