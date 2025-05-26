Trump Slams Putin Over Russian Attack On Ukraine

Share

United States (US) President Donald Trump on Sunday lambasted his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, describing him as absolutely crazy after Moscow launched its largest aerial attack of the war in Ukraine, killing at least 13 people.

Trump’s criticism came as Ukraine’s Air Force said Russia had launched a record number of drones against Ukraine overnight on Sunday, May 25. It said Russian forces deployed 298 drones and 69 missiles, but that it was able to down 266 drones and 45 missiles.

Speaking on his Truth Social platform, Trump rebuked Putin stating, I’ve always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY!

“I’ve always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that’s proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia.”

Ukraine’s emergency services described an atmosphere of terror across the country and regional officials said those killed included victims aged eight, 12 and 17 in the northwestern region of Zhytomyr. More than 60 others were wounded.

The Russian attack was the largest of the war in terms of weapons fired, although other strikes have killed more people.

“Without truly strong pressure on the Russian leadership, this brutality cannot be stopped.

“The silence of America, the silence of others around the world only encourages Putin, Sanctions will certainly help.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media.

