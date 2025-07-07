Trump Slams Elon Musk Launching Of New Political Party

United States (US) President, Donald Trump on Sunday slammed world’s richest man Elon Musk’s launching of a new political party , describing it as ridiculous.

Trump also branded the SpaceX and Tesla tycoon a “TRAIN WRECK” who had gone “off the rails” after Musk said he wanted to challenge the current US political system.

Recall that Musk was almost inseparable as he headed the“Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) but they fell out hard over the president’s “big beautiful” tax and spending mega-bill.

“I think it’s ridiculous to start a third party. It’s always been a two-party system, and I think starting a third party just adds to confusion. Third parties have never worked. So he can have fun with it, but I think it’s ridiculous,” he said.

South African-born Musk announced on Saturday that he would create the so-called “America Party” to challenge what he called the United States’ “one-party system.”

Musk says the president’s massive domestic spending plan would explode the US debt, and has vowed to do everything in his power to defeat lawmakers who voted for it.

The former DOGE boss, who led a huge drive to slash federal spending and cut jobs, equated Trump’s Republicans with rival Democrats when it came to domestic spending.

Musk gave few details of his plan and it was not clear whether he had registered the party with US electoral authorities, but it could cause Republicans headaches in the 2026 midterm elections — and beyond.