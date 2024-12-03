Trump Slams Biden Over Pardon Given His Son, Hunter

Share

US President-elect Donald Trump has reacted to the presidential pardon of outgoing President, Joe Biden, towards his son, Hunter, following a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax conviction and reversing his past promises not to use the extraordinary powers of the presidency for the benefit of his family.

Earlier President Biden, in a statement released by the White House on Sunday, December 1, argued that his son had been singled out, selectively, and unfairly prosecuted because of his family name.

Earlier this year, Hunter Biden was convicted of lying about his drug use when purchasing a firearm — a felony — and pleaded guilty in a separate tax evasion case.

He was due to be sentenced on December 12 for his conviction on federal gun charges, and also scheduled for sentencing on December 16 in a separate case, after pleading guilty in September to federal tax evasion charges.

“I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice — and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further.

I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision,” Biden said in his statement.

Reacting, Trump, via the microblogging platform, X formerly Twitter, wrote: “Does the pardon given by Joe to Hunter include the J-6 Hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years? Such an abuse and miscarriage of Justice.”

