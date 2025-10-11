Trump Slams Additional 100% Tariff On China

The 47th United States (US) President, Donald Trump, on Friday announced that the American government will impose an additional 100% tariff on Chinese imports, accusing China of taking an “Extraordinarily aggressive position” on trade.

Taking to his Truth Social platform, President Trump said Beijing had sent an “Extremely hostile letter to the world” and imposed “large-scale export controls on virtually every product they make”.

Trump, who warned the additional tariffs would start on November 1, said the US would also impose export controls on all critical software to China.

The President further stated that he was imposing the tariffs because of export controls placed on rare earths by China.

He wrote: “Based on the fact that China has taken this unprecedented position, and speaking only for the USA and not other nations who were similarly threatened, starting November 1st, 2025 (or sooner, depending on any further actions or changes taken by China), the United States of America will impose a tariff of 100% on China, over and above any tariff that they are currently paying.

“It is impossible to believe that China would have taken such an action, but they have, and the rest is history. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”