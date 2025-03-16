Share

In a move to prevent a government shutdown, the United States (US) President, Donald Trump on Saturday signed into law a six-month funding bill, ensuring the government remains operational until the end of the fiscal year on September 30.

The development was confirmed by the White House spokesperson Harrison Fields in a post on X, expressing gratitude to Democrats who crossed party lines to support the bill.

The Senate passed the measure late Friday, March 14, in a 54-46 vote, with two Democrats joining nearly all Republicans in favour.

Earlier, a crucial procedural vote saw 10 Democrats aiding in advancing the bill, overcoming a Democratic filibuster with a 62-38 margin.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who had initially opposed the bill, later shifted his stance, signaling support before ultimately voting against final passage.

His decision came amid pressure from his party’s progressive wing to resist the GOP-backed funding measure.

Schumer defended his strategic shift, arguing that while the bill was flawed, a government shutdown would have handed Trump and his allies, including billionaire adviser Elon Musk, more leverage over federal operations.

“Clearly, this is a Hobson’s choice; the CR is a bad bill. But as bad as the CR is, I believe allowing Donald Trump to take even much more power via a government shutdown is a far worse option,” Schumer said in a floor speech.

The bill had earlier passed the House along party lines, with Republicans rallying behind it despite Democratic opposition.

The legislation’s passage ensures government agencies remain funded, avoiding the economic uncertainty that a shutdown could have triggered.

