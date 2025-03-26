Trump Signs Order Requiring Proof Of Citizenship In Election

Share

President Donald Trump of the United States (US) has ordered tighter controls on federal elections, including requiring proof of citizenship when registering to vote.

President Trump has never acknowledged his defeat to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, and he maintains baseless claims of massive election fraud, particularly in absentee voting, a method which has become widely used across the US.

“Perhaps some people think I shouldn’t be complaining because we won in a landslide last November.

“But we’ve got to straighten out our election. This country is so sick because of the election, the fake elections. And we’re going to straighten it out, one way or the other.” Trump stated as he signed the bill.

The new rules will require proof of citizenship to be presented through documents such as a passport when registering to vote in one’s state of residence. US states that fail to comply with the directive could see cuts to their federal election funding.

READ ALSO

According to the executive order, the attorney general would be empowered to take all necessary action against States that violate these provisions by including absentee or mail-in ballots received after Election Day in the final tabulation of votes.”

However, experts swiftly denounced his executive order as an abuse of presidential power that could ultimately prevent millions of Americans from casting ballots, and rights groups have already vowed to challenge it in court.

A professor, Richard Hasen of the University of California, Los Angeles, said the executive order could potentially disenfranchise millions of voters.

On his Election Law blog, Hasen calls Trump’s directive an executive power grab, and notes that federal elections are largely the responsibility of the states, with Congress setting rules for the conduct of elections.

The Brennan Center, a nonprofit public policy institute, denounced the executive order, posting on X that it would block tens of millions of American citizens from voting. Presidents have no authority to do this.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

