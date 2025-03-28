Trump Signs Order Ending Collective Bargaining Rights For Federal Workers

Share

The President of the United States (US), Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order to end collective bargaining for government employees whose work includes national security aspects.

New Telegraph reports that the order applies to workers across many federal agencies, including the Departments of State, Defense, Justice, and Health and Human Services.

It also impacts the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Federal Communications Commission, and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“The President needs a responsive and accountable civil service to protect our national security.” a fact sheet released by the White House said.

However, the national American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) condemned the move.

“AFGE is preparing immediate legal action and will fight relentlessly to protect our rights, our members, and all working Americans from these unprecedented attacks.” AFGE National President, Everett Kelley said since taking office, Trump has sought to reshape the federal workforce. “In one of his earliest moves, he ended remote work for government employees and agencies were provided guidance on how they can override union collective bargaining agreements on telework and remote work.

This month, the Department of Homeland Security announced moves to rescind the collective bargaining agreement covering tens of thousands of transportation security officers at airports.

