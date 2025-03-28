Trump Signs Order Ending Collective Bargaining Rights For Federal Workers

The President of the United States (US), Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order to end collective bargaining for government employees whose work includes national security aspects.
New Telegraph reports that the order applies to workers across many federal agencies, including the Departments of State, Defense, Justice, and Health and Human Services.
It also impacts the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Federal Communications Commission, and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
“The President needs a responsive and accountable civil service to protect our national security.” a fact sheet released by the White House said.
However, the national American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) condemned the move.
This month, the Department of Homeland Security announced moves to rescind the collective bargaining agreement covering tens of thousands of transportation security officers at airports.