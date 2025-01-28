LGBTQ: Trump Signs Executive Orders To Reshape Military

Share

In a strategic move, the 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump on Monday signed four executive orders that will reshape the American military.

According to President Trump, the executive order includes banning transgender service members from serving in the US armed forces; gutting the military’s diversity, equity, and inclusion programs; and reinstating with back pay service members who were discharged for refusing to get vaccinated or COVID-19.

New Telegraph recalls that Trump has promised to bring back a ban on transgender troops, but it was not immediately clear what specific steps were contained in the new order, which has not yet been published.

However, it was gathered that an estimated 8,000 service members are transgender though more may fear identifying themselves publicly due to the executive order signed by the US President.

While the order banned the use of invented pronouns in the military, it did not answer basic questions including whether transgender soldiers currently serving in the military would be allowed to stay and, if not, how they would be removed.

Trump noted that the order will ensure that the US has the most lethal fighting force in the world by getting transgender ideology the hell out of our military.

“As Chief Executive and as Commander in Chief, I am committed to meritocracy and to the elimination of race-based and sex-based discrimination within the Armed Forces of the United States.

“No individual or group within our Armed Forces should be preferred or disadvantaged on the basis of sex, race, ethnicity, colour, or creed, according to the order,” Trump noted

