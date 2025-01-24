Trump Signs Executive Order To Declassify JFK, RFK, MLK Jr. Assassination Files

Share

The United States President, Donald Trump has signed an executive order mandating the declassification of all remaining files related to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

President Trump’s decision to address the long-standing public demands for greater transparency regarding the high-profile cases, which have been shrouded in mystery for decades was announced during a ceremony at the White House.

“That’s a big one, huh?” President Trump remarked, acknowledging the widespread anticipation surrounding the release.

“A lot of people have been waiting for this for years, for decades,” he added.

The order will allow historians, journalists, and the public to access critical documents that could shed new light on the events leading to the assassinations of these iconic figures.

Experts believe the files may contain key insights into the circumstances of their deaths and potentially uncover previously unknown details.

This decision follows years of partial releases and debates over national security versus public interest.

The National Archives is expected to begin processing the files for public release immediately.

