The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump has signed a contentious executive order targeting birthright citizenship.

According to a fact sheet sighted by New Telegraph, the measure directs the Secretaries of State and Homeland Security, the Attorney General, and the Commissioner of the Social Security Administration to implement and enforce these new restrictions.

This move which prohibits federal agencies from issuing specific documents usually granted to US citizens applies to children born 30 days after its enactment.

The enactment focuses on cases where parents are unlawfully present in the United States or where mothers are temporarily in the country, such as on visas, with noncitizen fathers.

This directive relies on a reinterpretation of the 14th Amendment, specifically the phrase “Subject to the jurisdiction thereof.”

Trump and immigration hardliners argue that children of undocumented immigrants do not fall under this clause and should not automatically qualify for citizenship under the Constitution.

Legal experts have expressed skepticism about this interpretation, pointing out that the 14th Amendment’s jurisdictional language historically excludes only children of foreign diplomats or occupying military forces.

Many believe the order will face immediate legal challenges, with opponents arguing it undermines constitutional protections.

If upheld by the courts, this policy could significantly reshape immigration law and redefine birthright citizenship in the United States.

Critics, however, contend that the order unfairly targets vulnerable populations and contradicts long-standing interpretations of constitutional rights.

