Trump Signs Executive Order Making English Official US Language

The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump has signed an executive order designating English as the official language of the US, a first in the nation’s history.
Saturday Telegraph reports that Trump’s latest order revokes a 2000 mandate by former President Bill Clinton that required federal agencies and recipients of federal funding to provide language assistance to non-English speakers.
While the new directive does not mandate changes in services, it allows agency heads to decide on the provision of non-English language services.
President Trump emphasized that establishing a national language promotes unity and fosters a shared American culture.
This move aligns the United States with the majority of countries worldwide that have an official language.