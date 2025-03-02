New Telegraph

March 2, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 2, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Trump Signs Executive…

Trump Signs Executive Order Making English Official US Language

Trump To Sell Gold Card US Visas For $5m

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 18: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks before signing an executive order on expanding access to IVF at his Mar-a-Lago resort on February 18, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. Later today Fox News will air a joint interview between President Trump and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump has signed an executive order designating English as the official language of the US, a first in the nation’s history.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Trump’s latest order revokes a 2000 mandate by former President Bill Clinton that required federal agencies and recipients of federal funding to provide language assistance to non-English speakers.

While the new directive does not mandate changes in services, it allows agency heads to decide on the provision of non-English language services.

READ ALSO:

President Trump emphasized that establishing a national language promotes unity and fosters a shared American culture.

This move aligns the United States with the majority of countries worldwide that have an official language.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

RCCG plans Redeemer’s Day in celebration of God’s faithfulness
Read Next

Works Minister receives Leadership Prize
Share
Copy Link
×