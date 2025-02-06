Trump Signs Executive Order Banning Transgender Athletes From Women’s Sports

Share

The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, on Wednesday, February 5 signed an executive order barring transgender athletes from American women’s sports.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that during President Trump’s campaign for a second term in office, he made it clear that there would be no men in women’s sports.

And amid his victory as the 47th President of the United States and swearing-in on January 20, Trump had repeatedly targeted gender non-conforming people in his blitz of executive orders.

He had signed an order to rid the military of what he called “transgender ideology” and effectively ban transgender troops. The 47th president also issued an order to restrict gender transition procedures for people under age 19.

READ ALSO:

His latest executive order comes after the Republican-led House of Representatives in January passed a bill severely restricting transgender athletes from participating in girls’ and women’s sports.

This is the President’s latest move targeting transgender people since returning to office as President of the US.

By doing this, Trump would be honouring one of the pledges he made before returning for his second term in office with a radical right-wing agenda.

According to the White House, via its daily guidance, the President would sign a “No Men in Women’s Sports Executive Order” in a ceremony at 3:00 pm (2000 GMT).

“Today, President Trump will deliver on his promise to PROTECT WOMEN’S SPORTS!” Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said on X.

Kelly said the order would “end the dangerous and unfair participation of men in women’s sports.”

Share

Please follow and like us: