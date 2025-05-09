Trump Signals Lowering China Tariff To 80%

Share

United States (US) President Donald Trump on Friday signalled that he could lower tariffs on Chinese imports, as the rival superpowers prepare for trade talks over the weekend.

“80% Tariff on China seems right!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, which would bring them down from 145 per cent, with cumulative duties on some goods reaching a staggering 245 per cent.

He added that it was “Up to Scott B.”, referring to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who will confer with China’s Vice Premier He Lifeng this weekend in Geneva to try to cool the conflict roiling international markets.

However, Trump did not say if he thought 80 percent should be the final, definitive level for tariffs on Chinese goods if and when the trade war ends, or an interim status.

Trump’s comments came a day after he unveiled what he called a historic trade agreement with Britain, the first deal with any country since he unleashed a blitz of sweeping global tariffs last month.

Trump said the British deal would be the first of many and that he hoped difficult talks with the EU as well as China could soon produce results too.

