December 29, 2024
December 29, 2024
Trump Sets To Make Second State Visit To UK

The incoming United States (US) President, Donald Trump is set to be the first-ever elected leader and American President to be hosted for a second time by the British Royal Family headed by King Charles III.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Downing Street is preparing to offer Trump an invitation once he is back in the White House.

According to a report, Trump claimed to adore the Royal Family and recently met with Prince William, the heir to the throne, in France.

Given Charles’s busy schedule, it is understood that such a visit would be unlikely to happen until at least 2026.

“Trump loves the Royal Family. Look at the fact he’s had his own photo album made of the last visit. Why wouldn’t we want a repeat?

“For decades the US and UK have been the closest of allies with the so-called “special relationship.” a source stated

