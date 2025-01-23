Trump Sets To Deport Over 460 Arrested Illegal Immigrants

Share

In less than 48 hours after his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, no fewer than 460 illegal immigrants, including those with criminal histories that include sexual assault, domestic violence, drugs and weapons, have been arrested in the United States.

New Telegraph reports that this followed President Trump’s executive order to deport from the US millions of illegal immigrants in the country.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE, made the arrests in the first days of President Donald Trump’s administration.

According to the report, information shows that between midnight January 21 and 9 am January 22, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations, ERO, arrested over 460 aliens.

Those arrested include individuals with criminal histories of sexual assault, robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, drugs and weapons offences, resisting arrest and domestic violence.

Agents arrested nationals from a slew of countries, including Afghanistan, Angola, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Senegal and Venezuela.

Arrests took place across the U.S. including Illinois, Utah, California, Minnesota, New York, Florida and Maryland.

