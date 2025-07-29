Trump Sets New Deadline Of ‘10 Or 12 Days’ For Putin To Agree To Ukraine Deal

US President Donald Trump has set a new deadline of “10 or 12 days” for Putin to agree to a Ukraine deal, and saying he will make an official announcement “tonight or tomorrow”.

Trump made the comments during a meeting at his Turnberry golf course in Scotland with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Two weeks ago, Trump threatened “very severe tariffs” on Russia’s trading partners “if we don’t have a deal in 50 days”.

Trump now says “there’s no reason to wait” and he may impose sanctions and secondary tariffs, reports the BBC.