Trump Seeks Working Relationship With Tinubu 

Share

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has sought a working relationship with President Bola Tinubu to expand his country’s investments in Nigeria and Africa.

This request was conveyed when the Nigerian leader received Massad Boulos, Senior Advisor for Africa from Trump’s administration, during a meeting in Paris on Thursday.

According to a statement by the Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the meeting focused on developing a strategic economic and security partnership between Nigeria, Africa, and the United States, anchored on mutual respect, prosperity, and regional stability.

The US State Department representative conveyed Trump’s strong interest in deepening direct engagement with Nigeria as a cornerstone of US relations with Africa.

The US expressed its desire to work closely with Tinubu to expand American investment in Nigeria and Africa, support energy and infrastructure development, and align trade and job creation efforts.

Both sides also discussed actionable support and shared their perspectives on regional peace, particularly in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and across the Sahel.

Trump’s advisor recognized Nigeria’s regional and continental leadership and supported Tinubu’s interventions aimed at stabilizing key African regions.

The President reiterated Nigeria’s readiness to build productive alliances with the United States, centered on transparency, opportunity, mutual respect, and outcomes that strengthen Africa’s place in the global economy.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

