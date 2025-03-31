Trump Seeks Third Term Bid As US President

Share

The 47th President of the United States of America (USA), Donald Trump has once again suggested he might seek a third term Presidential bid as American President.

New Telegraph reports that President Trump’s third-term bid would defy the two-term limit stipulated in the US Constitution.

Speaking in an interview with NBC News, Trump, when asked to clarify a remark on seeking another term, said he wasn’t joking about it, adding that there are methods that it could be done.

“A lot of people want me to do it. But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration.” Trump stated

He, however, said it was far too early to think about it but told NBC he had been presented with plans that would allow him to seek reelection.

When NBC asked Trump of a possible scenario whereby Vice President JD Vance would run for president and then abdicate the role to Trump, the US president said That’s one” method.

He added that there are others, but refused to share further details.

Trump has a history of suggesting he might serve more than two terms, but Sunday’s remarks were the most concrete in terms of referring to plans to achieve the goal.

New Telegraph recalls that the Republican launched his second presidency with an unprecedented blitz of executive power, using the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, to dismantle swaths of the government, and said his supporters want even more.

Amending the US constitution to allow a third presidential term would require a two-thirds majority in both the House and Senate, which Trump’s Republican Party does not have.

If Trump does not approach Congress for the constitutional amendment, he would need to get support from two-thirds of the country’s 50 states to call a constitutional convention that would propose changes to the charter.

A constitutional convention has never been successfully called in the United States, where all 27 constitutional amendments have been passed by the congressional method.

In January, days after Trump took office, Republican Andy Ogles of Tennessee introduced a House joint resolution to amend the constitution to allow presidents up to three terms.

