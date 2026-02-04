Trump Seeks $1bn In Damages From Harvard

Donald Trump announced he will be seeking $1bn (£730m) in damages from Harvard University in his administration’s ongoing feud with the institution.

The news comes after the New York Times reported that the US president’s administration had to backtrack from its demand for a $200m payment in negotiations with the university.

Trump cited the story in a Truth Social post late on Monday, blaming Harvard for “feeding a lot of nonsense” to the New York Times.

Trump officials have accused Harvard of not doing enough to tackle antisemitism during pro-Palestinian protests. Harvard has rejected the accusation, reports the BBC.