March 17, 2025
Trump Secures Victory In Senior Club Golf Championship

On Sunday, the President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, said he secured the Senior Club Championship at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Announcing yet another golf victory, President Trump who took to his Truth Social, described the win as a “Great honour.”

“I just won the Golf Club Championship, probably my last, at Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach County, Florida,” he wrote.

He also revealed that the awards dinner for the competition would be held later in the evening at the club, expressing gratitude to the golf staff and fellow participants.

“I want to thank the wonderful golf staff and all of the fantastic golfers who participated in the event. Such fun,” he added.

Trump has a long history of claiming victories in golf championships held at clubs bearing his name.

While his supporters celebrate these achievements, some past claims have been met with scepticism from critics.

Regardless, his latest triumph adds to his record of golf accomplishments, reaffirming his passion for the sport even as he remains active in American politics.

