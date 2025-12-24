Trump Says US Will Keep Or Sell Oil Seized From Venezuela

Donald Trump has said the US will keep or sell the crude oil contained in tankers it has seized off the coast of Venezuela, as well as the vessels themselves.

The US president’s comments came as Washington continues to pressure the South American country’s leader Nicolás Maduro to stand down.

Speaking to reporters in Florida on Monday, Trump said of the oil “we’re going to keep it”, adding: “Maybe we will sell it, maybe we will keep it. Maybe we’ll use it in the Strategic Reserves.

We’re keeping the ships also.”

The US military has seized two oil tankers this month, including one on Saturday, reports the BBC.

Meanwhile, ship tracking and satellite imagery shows Skipper, the first oil tanker seized by the US near Venezuela, is now off the coast of Texas.