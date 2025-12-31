Trump Says US Hit ‘Big Facility’ Linked To Alleged Venezuelan Drug Boats

Donald Trump has said the US has carried out a strike on a “dock area” linked to alleged Venezuelan drug boats. The US president said there had been a “major explosion” where “they load the boats up with drugs” – but did not give more details or the dock’s location.

Venezuela’s government is yet to respond. The explosion was caused by a drone strike carried out by the CIA, said CNN and the New York Times, citing sources close to the matter.

If confirmed, it would be the first known US operation inside Venezuela. Since September, the US has launched strikes on what it says are drug-smuggling boats, targeting more than 20 vessels in the Pacific and the Caribbean, and killing at least 100 people.