Trump Says US-China Relations ‘Reset’ As Markets Surge On Tariff Pause

Share

US President Donald Trump said the US has achieved a “total reset” in relations with China after both countries agreed to reduce tariffs on each other’s goods for 90 days.

Trump says that he expects to meet soon with Chinese President Xi Jinping – and has told reporters at the White House that he doesn’t think tariffs on the country will reach the same heights as before.

US markets have surged after the deal between Washington and Beijing, a major de-escalation in their trade war. Markets in the US are now trading at similar levels to the beginning of the year, our New York business reporter Natalie Sherman writes – marking a significant recovery since Trump announced his “Liberation Day” tariffs in April.

US tariffs on Chinese imports will fall from 145% to 30%, while Chinese tariffs on US goods will fall from 125% to 10%. It is a bigger cut than expected, writes our correspondent Theo Leggett – but 30% is still a high tariff, reports the BBC.

Meanwhile, the value of the US dollar and Chinese Yuan have both risen at the news of the suspension. The dollar has risen in value against the pound, Euro and Japanese Yen. The Yuan is also up against those three major currencies, as well as the dollar itself.

Share